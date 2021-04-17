17:32
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan

The largest increase in prices and tariffs among the EAEU countries in March, compared to February, was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reports.

In March, prices and tariffs increased in all countries of the union. The largest growth — 1.1 percent — was registered in Kyrgyzstan.

Since the beginning of the year, the highest inflation rate (3.8 percent) in the consumer sector of the economy was recorded in Armenia and Belarus.

Food (including alcoholic beverages and tobacco) and non-food products rose in price most of all (by 6 percent and 4.3 percent respectively) over three months in Armenia. The maximum increase in prices for services (4 percent) was registered in Belarus.
