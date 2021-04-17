Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days

Some districts in Bishkek will have no gas from April 19 to April 21. Media Relations Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with supply of fuel to the previously non-gasified Altyn Ordo residential area, area bounded by Big Chui Canal, Puteprovodnaya, Vinogradnaya, Auezov Streets, as well as Tunguch microdistrict will have no gas.

According to safety requirements, connection of the new residential area will be made subject to the shutdown of the medium-pressure gas pipeline located at the intersection of Valikhanov and Ankara Streets.