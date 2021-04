Aisuluu Tynybekova, a member of the Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan, took the 1st place at the Asian Wrestling Championship in Almaty. Her relatives told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Aisuluu Tynybekova became a four-time champion of Asia in wrestling in the weight category up to 62 kilograms.

In the final she competed with a rival from Mongolia Bolortuya Khurelhuu and defeated her in a confident fight. Aisuluu Tynybekova won with a score 11: 0.