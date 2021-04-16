WHO comments on use of aconite in treatment of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Kyrgyzstan is closely following the development of news on use of Aconítum soongáricum for treatment of COVID-19 in the republic. The organization issued a statement on a new recipe from the authorities — to treat coronavirus with the Issyk-Kul root (aconite).

According to the WHO, clinical trials around the world are an integral stage in the development of drugs, which precedes their registration and widespread medical use. Each new drug is being studied for data on its effectiveness and safety. Based on these data, the authorized healthcare authority makes a decision on registration of the drug or refusal of registration.

«A drug that has not passed clinical trials cannot be registered and recommended for widespread use by the population. Currently, WHO does not have data on the efficacy and safety of Aconítum soongáricum for treatment of COVID-19. To obtain such data, it is necessary to study its pharmacological properties in research in accordance with internationally recognized standards,» the organization said in the statement.

Experts remind that it is extremely important not to self-medicate and, if symptoms of COVID-19 infection appear, immediately seek help from medical institutions.

WHO strongly recommends to continue taking the necessary precautions: keep a physical distance, wear masks, wash hands frequently, use disinfectants, ventilate premises, and undergo COVID-19 testing when symptoms appear according to approved protocols.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. In the fall of 2020, he announced that he knew the remedies for coronavirus which they used in places of detention.

The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.