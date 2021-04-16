12:28
USD 84.78
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.10
English

230 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91,374 in total

At least 230 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 131 people got infected in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 70— in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 1 — in Talas region, 4— in Naryn region, 12 — Issyk-Kul region, 4 — in Jalal-Abad region and 2 — in Batken region.

In total, 91,374 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/190344/
views: 106
Print
Related
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,243 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 283 - in serious condition
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan grows by one third in March
Artem Novikov, Louise Chamberlain discuss readiness for third wave of COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov checks readiness of hospitals for possible third wave of COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov visits red zone at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 138 million people globally
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,149 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement
16 April, Friday
12:26
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24...
12:16
2,243 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 283 - in serious condition
12:03
230 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91,374 in total
11:46
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
11:27
Avalanche descends on Osh – Sarytash - Irkeshtam road
15 April, Thursday
20:37
Artem Novikov, Louise Chamberlain discuss readiness for third wave of COVID-19