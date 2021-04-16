COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan grows by one third in March

Number of cases of coronavirus infection in March grew by 33 percent compared to February. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The committee notes that according to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, 2,377 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia were registered in March all over the republic with more than half (54 percent) of them in Bishkek.

At the same time, the number of cases in March compared with January decreased 1.5 times, when 3,421 cases were registered.