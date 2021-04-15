11:59
USD 84.80
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.12
English

2,149 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition

At least 2,149 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 1,139 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,010, including 35 people are in an extremely serious condition, 263 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 685 people (67.8 percent) is assessed as moderate, 27 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 178 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 109 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 2, in Chui region — 55, in Naryn region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region — 6, in Jalal-Abad region — 1, in Batken region — 1.

In total, 86,491 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/190185/
views: 66
Print
Related
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
305 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91,144 in total
COVID-19. Bishkek City Hall tells about quarantined schools
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 137.2 million people globally
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,026 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 268 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
240 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 90,839 in total
Three schoolchildren diagnosed with coronavirus in Osh city
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
15 April, Thursday
11:53
Protest in Prigorodnoye: Negotiations with women started Protest in Prigorodnoye: Negotiations with women starte...
11:42
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:36
2,149 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition
11:32
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:28
305 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91,144 in total
14 April, Wednesday
17:55
Treason case: Second detainee - head of Kazakh diaspora in Kyrgyzstan