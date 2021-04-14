11:34
Smuggling of lemons, tangerines into Kyrgyzstan prevented

A large batch of smuggled lemons and tangerines was stopped in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Three Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans loaded with lemons (over three tonnes) and tangerines (over five tonnes), driven by three residents of Leilek district, were detained in Kyzyl-Zhol village, Batken region. The citrus fruits were presumably brought from Pakistan.

The cargo was imported outside the checkpoints without registration and customs payments. The vehicles were placed into the customs terminal. An investigation is underway.
