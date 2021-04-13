Resident of Aksy suspected of arms trafficking

Police officers stopped a Mitsubishi car in Kerben, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, driven by a 5-year-old resident of Aksy district, suspected of arms trafficking. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.
Investigators received information about intention of unknown persons to sell firearms and ammunition. According to them, the man wanted to establish a channel for sale of military firearms and was looking for buyers.
In total, seven firearms and various parts, more than 160 cartridges of various calibers, over 140 cases and gunpowder were seized. Appropriate examinations have been commissioned. Investigative measures are underway.
Two skins of a lynx included in the Endangered Species List were also found in the house.