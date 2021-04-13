15:44
Three schoolchildren diagnosed with coronavirus in Osh city

Three schoolchildren have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Osh city. Healthcare coordinator in the city Kiyalbek Tashbolotov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, all the infected children are from the same family, but go to different schools.

«The father in the family is an entrepreneur. He got infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek. After arriving in Osh, he infected his family. Two of his children went to school-lyceum Zhetigen, and one more — to Olymp gymnasium. The classes in which the schoolchildren studied have been quarantined together with the teachers,» Kiyalbek Tashbolotov told.

The healthcare coordinator added that he continues to clarify the circumstances of the incident and visit educational institutions.
