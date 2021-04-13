15:44
Kickboxers from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at tournament in Turkey

Kickboxers from Kyrgyzstan won three gold and one bronze medals at the International Turkish Open Kickboxing European Cup, which was held in Antalya. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Marat Musaev won a gold medal among juniors in the weight category up to 51 kilograms, as well as the two-time world champion Avazbek Amanbekov (60 kilograms) and the World Cup winner Rustam Ibragimov (63.5 kilograms).

Akhror Rozbaev won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 57 kilograms.

The best athletes from more than 20 countries took part in the tournament.
