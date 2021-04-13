12:43
COVID-19: Russia suspends flights with Turkey

The operational headquarters for prevention of import and spread of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Russia decided to suspend flights of Russian passenger airlines to all airports in Turkey and Tanzania for a month and a half — from April 15 to June 1. RBC reports citing the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova and the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

Exceptions were made only for export flights, as well as two flights a week: Moscow — Istanbul, Istanbul — Moscow.

«The decision was made due to an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus (including new strains) in Turkey and Tanzania. At least 45 cases of coronavirus disease per 100,000 people have been recently registered in Russia, in Turkey — 445 cases,» RBC reports.
link: https://24.kg/english/189899/
views: 93
