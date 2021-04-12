Third wave: Private medical centers to reduce cost of PCR tests, X-rays

Cost of PCR testing, CT services and digital radiography will be reduced during the third wave of COVID-19 in private laboratories and medical centers. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov held a regular meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center today. The epidemiological situation in each region of the country, topical issues of the provision of hospitals with medicines, medical workers, and equipment were discussed.

An agreement was reached to reduce the cost of PCR tests by 30 percent in private laboratories.

If earlier the service cost 2,300 soms, now it is 1,600 soms. The cost of computed tomography and digital radiography services has been reduced in some medical centers by 20 percent for the population, and a round-the-clock duty of private centers has been established to provide these services to the population.

Prices for drugs used for treatment of COVID-19 will be frozen in the coming months.

Work is underway to freeze and reduce prices for other vital drugs. Artem Novikov noted the weak control and monitoring of the detection of cases, control over the observance of home quarantine by contact persons. The trend of an increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection continues in the republic, in particular in the city of Bishkek and Chui region. According to him, to date, there is no clear mechanism of interaction between the primary health care level and the red zones. Patients are simply not admitted for examinations.

«Additional hospitals have been opened to admit patients. Measures of sanitary and epidemiological safety have been strengthened in public places. There is a high incidence of new highly contagious strains of the virus in neighboring countries. We have strengthened security measures when entering our country. But the specialized structures need to keep under constant control the checks, as well as further monitoring of the health of the arriving persons for the presence of symptoms. On April 8, I personally visited the opening of the hospital and a red zone, got acquainted with the availability of equipment and treatment algorithms. It is necessary to establish strict order in the work with accompanying persons. All zones should be provided with drugs for patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure, cardiovascular diseases,» he said.

Following the meeting of the center, the Ministry of Health and Social Development was instructed to develop an algorithm of work of primary health care workers to provide assistance to patients with coronavirus infection by April 13. The ministry should also organize consultations of psychologists for patients in need of psychological assistance on the basis of service 118 in the city of Bishkek and Chui region. Within a week, it is planned to introduce a unified electronic register for registration of patients with coronavirus infection in all healthcare organizations. All procedures for medical equipment procurement within the framework of the provided grants and technical assistance must be completed. The Ministry of Health must ensure their timely delivery.

Work on construction of new infectious diseases hospitals in the cities of Osh, Talas and Naryn should be completed in the shortest possible time, and work on construction of 10 virological laboratories in the regions should begin. Within three days, it is necessary to check the operation and safety of centralized liquid oxygen supply systems in healthcare organizations throughout the country.