Supporters of six parties hold rally in Osh city

Representatives of Uluttar Birimdigi, Ishenim, Respublika, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Uluu Zhurt and Bir Bol parties held a rally in Osh city. They demand to annul the election results.

According to them, the elections were held with gross violations and bribery of voters.

«There were violations of the electoral legislation. There was mass bribery of voters. But no actions were taken by the local authorities. One party controlled all precinct commissions. The same people, who had run in the last elections from the ruling party, came,» the rally participants said.

They claim that all violations were committed by Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party.

«We demand annulment of the election results. It is necessary to announce new elections,» participants of the protest said.

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party won the absolute majority of votes in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan — 47.99 percent.