TEC removes Adilet party from election race in Tokmak

The territorial election commission (TEC) removed Adilet party from the election race. The register of complaints and violations in the elections of deputies of local councils of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan says.

The complaint of the party’s authorized representative notes that the TEC satisfied the application of the political party Zhany Kyrgyzstan and refused to register the candidate from Adilet party Gulzada Abdinasyr kyzy. Zhany Kyrgyzstan in its statement indicated that Gulzada Abdinasyr kyzy does not comply with the law on electoral rights. Namely, being a civil servant, she continued to work in Chui-Tokmak statistics department, although Adilet party had previously submitted a document on the suspension of her official powers.

In connection with the refusal to register the candidate, the TEC decided to deny registration of Adilet party. The commission was guided by the law on elections of local council deputies, according to which the party list should not contain more than 70 percent of persons of the same sex and at least one candidate with disabilities.

The political party did not agree with the decision of the TEC and sent a complaint to the Central Election Commission. In it, they cite their arguments and ask to cancel the decision of Tokmak territorial commission.

The presidential decree «On the dissolution of local councils and calling the elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils are scheduled for November 17.
link: https://24.kg/english/311300/
views: 243
