Sadyr Japarov urges citizens to actively vote in local elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during a meeting with residents of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region, called on citizens to actively participate in the upcoming elections of deputies of local councils. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of this political process for the further development of the country.

He noted that voting is not only a fulfillment of civic duty but also a step towards the formation of a culture of electoral participation.

The president also drew attention to the need to support candidates who are ready to address pressing local issues and work for the benefit of the people. He urged citizens to exercise their constitutional rights, emphasizing that active participation in elections is a personal contribution to the development of society.

Additionally, Sadyr Japarov pointed out that the automation of the electoral system has made the voting process more transparent and reliable. He reminded that these innovations have eliminated previous procedures that created risks of manipulation.

The head of state also called on citizens not to sell their votes, emphasizing that such actions could affect the fate of the republic in the next five years. He noted that fair elections require everyone’s participation, and called on to resist attempts of bribery of voters, noting that the support of citizens is extremely important for the election of worthy deputies.

The presidential decree «On the dissolution of local councils and calling the elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils are scheduled for November 17.
