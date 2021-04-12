13:49
1,851 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 231 - in serious condition

At least 1,851 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

At least 868 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 983, including 28 people are in an extremely serious condition, 203 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 619 people (71.3 percent) is assessed as moderate. 18 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 103 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 66 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 5, in Chui region — 29, in Jalal-Abad region — 3.

In total, 86,028 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
