00:04
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building

The Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party holds a rally near the building of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Bishkek.

Temirlan Sultanbekov, a candidate for deputy of the Bishkek City Council, stated that the political organization does not recognize the results of the voting. According to him, four parties should be removed from the election race for violations: Emgek, Yntymak, Ak Bata and NDPK.

«Nariman Tyuleev is nominated for post of mayor in less than a few hours. Who is Askar Salymbekov? He is not even a candidate for deputy, but simply the owner of Emgek party,» Temirlan Sultanbekov said.

Elections of deputies of 28 city councils, 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan today. According to preliminary data, seven parties got into the Bishkek City Council.
link: https://24.kg/english/189686/
views: 83
Print
Related
Election results: Reforma party to demand recounting of votes
Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh
Interior Ministry: No serious crimes registered during elections
Election results: Six parties enter Bishkek City Council as of 21.00
Local elections: Three parties enter Osh City Council
Local elections: Four parties overcome threshold of 7 percent
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends
Local elections: Voter turnout reaches 25.81 percent as of 16.00
Local elections: Suspect in bribery of voters detained in Bishkek
CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
23:39
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
23:31
Election results: Reforma party to demand recounting of votes
23:19
Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh
23:12
Interior Ministry: No serious crimes registered during elections
23:04
Election results: Six parties enter Bishkek City Council as of 21.00