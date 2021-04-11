18:03
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Organized crime group member detained in Bishkek

Member of an organized crime group who committed a crime in Osh city back in 2016 was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In the fall of 2016, he was going to buy a Toyota Camry car for $ 6,000 from a resident of the southern capital of the republic. However, he paid only 40,000 soms and promised to pay the rest within two months, but he never did it.

In December 2019, the victim filed a statement with the police. The fact was registered under article 204 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers detained the 38-year-old resident of Aravan district in Bishkek near Osh market. He is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized criminal group. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/189629/
views: 125
Print
Related
Member of organized crime group detained in Talas region
Active member of crime group nicknamed Ulan Uzun arrested in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group arrested in Issyk-Kul region for fraud
Wanted member of crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev arrested in Bishkek
Police detain member of organized crime group in Suzak
Two associates of Kadyrbek Dosonov renounce membership in crime group
Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery
Suspect in murder of crime boss Limonti placed in detention center
Organized crime group member killed in Naryn
Member of organized crime group arrested in Bishkek
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
17:59
Local elections: Voter turnout reaches 25.81 percent as of 16.00 Local elections: Voter turnout reaches 25.81 percent as...
17:01
Organized crime group member detained in Bishkek
16:52
Local elections: Suspect in bribery of voters detained in Bishkek
16:45
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 19.41% at 14.00
16:25
Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo