Organized crime group member detained in Bishkek

Member of an organized crime group who committed a crime in Osh city back in 2016 was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.
In December 2019, the victim filed a statement with the police. The fact was registered under article 204 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Law enforcement officers detained the 38-year-old resident of Aravan district in Bishkek near Osh market. He is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized criminal group. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility.