16:31
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

1,816 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 224 - in serious condition

At least 1,816 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

At least 978 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 838, including 25 people are in an extremely serious condition, 199 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 600 people (71.5 percent) is assessed as moderate. 14 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 101 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 80 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 2, in Chui region — 12, in Osh region — 1, in Naryn region — 2, in Issyk-Kul region — 2, in Jalal-Abad region — 2.

In total, 85,925 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/189601/
views: 120
Print
Related
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
208 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 90,227 in total
Preparations for third wave of COVID-19 in progress in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 133.8 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,766 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 197 - in serious condition
151 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 89,811 in total
13 teachers, 22 students have community-acquired pneumonia, COVID-19 in Bishkek
Third wave: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan ready to prepare 11,000 beds
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
16:25
Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in To...
16:02
Health Ministry tells about health of vaccinated against COVID-19
15:45
CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek
15:22
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 12.9% at 12.00
15:00
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan