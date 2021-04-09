Smuggling of fuels and lubricants into Tajikistan continues in Batken region. A journalist Aktilek Gulzhigit kyzy posted the footage on social media.

It is noted that the video was taken on April 8 in Arka village, Leilek district, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the author, the video shows fuel trucks that have passed within an hour. About 18 heavy vehicles return from Tajikistan.

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev has repeatedly assured that transportation of contraband goods, including fuels and lubricants, to Tajikistan has been completely stopped.