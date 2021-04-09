Over 3,000 medicinal leeches seized from Kyrgyzstani at Istanbul airport

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan was fined at the Istanbul airport (Turkey) for trying to illegally transport medicinal leeches from the country. The local newspaper Sozcu reports.

According to the media outlet, 3,300 live medicinal leeches were seized from the baggage of the citizen of Kyrgyzstan heading to Manas airport from the Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

An administrative fine in the amount of 54,555 Turkish lira was imposed on the violator. The leeches were released into their natural habitat.