PM discusses work of Torugart, Irkeshtam checkpoint with Ambassador of China

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China Du Dewen. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

The head of Government thanked for the assistance provided by the Chinese government in the form of 150,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine against coronavirus infection. The first stage of vaccination began in Kyrgyzstan on March 29. More than 700 people have already been vaccinated.

«According to medical workers, everyone who was vaccinated feels satisfactory, no serious side effects are observed. The priority issue for us is vaccination of citizens at risk,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, trade, investment, resumption of air services between the countries, including issues on the activities of Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints.

Ulukbek Maripov stressed that the full operation of the checkpoints would contribute to increase in cargo transportation and further expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China.

The Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen told about the current situation in the implementation of grant projects to provide technical assistance in the field of healthcare, emergency situations and other areas.