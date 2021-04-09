12:39
13 teachers, 22 students have community-acquired pneumonia, COVID-19 in Bishkek

At least 13 teachers and 22 students have community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 in Bishkek. Elmira Imanalieva, head of the Education Department of the capital’s City Hall, said at a briefing.

She added that nine classes in six schools of the city have resumed distance learning in accordance with the order of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

«Parents, if they do not want their child to learn offline, can write a statement that he or she will be homeschooled. The children will get homework, do it and send it to the teacher. To date, 1,074 students are learning at home,» Elmira Imanalieva told.
