Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week

Rally near the Government House in Bishkek ended. Its participants dispersed, but they noted that the protest would continue.

The organizers said that the participants would again come to the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs next Thursday. The rally is scheduled for 12.00.

About 500 people, including several deputies of the Parliament, took part in the protest today. They demand resignation of the senior officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, headed by the Minister Ulan Niyazbekov, as well as the Central Internal Affairs Departments of Bishkek and Osh cities.

The reason for the discontent of civil activists was inaction of the police, who could not prevent the murder of 26-year-old Aizada Kanatbekova, who was abducted a few days ago.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference. According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.
