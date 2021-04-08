Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Prime Minister comes out to protesters

About 500 people gathered on the Old Square near the Government House in Bishkek. They continue to demand resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov.

The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov came out to the protesters. He said that he was also concerned about the egregious incident. «Be patient, I can’t say right now whose fault it is. A check is underway, we will definitely inform about its results,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

He also stressed that the issue of resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs would be considered within the framework of an official investigation.

The head of the Child’s Rights Defenders League Nazgul Turdubekova said that the relatives of the killed Aizada Kanatbekova asked for help on social media, because they did not feel support from law enforcement agencies.

«When they wrote a statement to the police, they did not see that law enforcement officers were working to find the girl. Therefore, her brothers began to literally shout about it on social media. Aizada’s mother said that the guy who stole her was a dangerous person. There are girls who have suffered from him,» Nazgul Turdubekova told.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference. According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.