Third wave: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan ready to prepare 11,000 beds

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan has developed a plan for preparation of beds in case of worsening of the epidemiological situation. Deputy Minister of Health Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 11,237 beds can be prepared throughout the republic: 1,164 — in Bishkek, in the republican health care organizations — 1,572, in Chui region — 1,352.

«In case of deterioration in COVID-19 situation, it is planned to prepare 633 beds at the first stage, including in intensive care units, in maternity, pediatric departments and so on,» he said.

According to him, 1,498 beds have been prepared in the republic for patients with COVID-19 to date, 162 of them are in intensive care wards.

«We are monitoring the situation daily, the number of new cases is growing, so I would like to urge the population to comply with all norms,» he added.