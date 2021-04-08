Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Rally against violence held in Osh city

A rally against violence is also being held in Osh city near the building of the Internal Affairs Department. The rally was initiated after the murder of the abducted Aizada Kanatbekova.

About 20 people take part in the protest. They are holding banners saying: «How long can you tolerate it?» and «I want to live in a safe state.»

Over 300 people are holding rally in Bishkek.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference. According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.