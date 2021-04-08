Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Parliament members join protesters

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Natalya Nikitenko, Dastan Bekeshev and Aisuluu Mamashova joined the rally near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Bishkek.

Natalya Nikitenko said that not a single girl in Kyrgyzstan should be subjected to violence.

«When people say that these are traditions, this is not an excuse. This is a crime today, in modern Kyrgyzstan. Each fact must be thoroughly investigated. We proposed to consider responsibility of the senior officials of law enforcement agencies at the plenary session of the Parliament,» the deputy said.

About 300 people have already gathered for the protest.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference. According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.