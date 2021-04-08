16:51
USD 84.79
EUR 100.18
RUB 1.11
English

Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Parliament members join protesters

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Natalya Nikitenko, Dastan Bekeshev and Aisuluu Mamashova joined the rally near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Bishkek.

Natalya Nikitenko said that not a single girl in Kyrgyzstan should be subjected to violence.

«When people say that these are traditions, this is not an excuse. This is a crime today, in modern Kyrgyzstan. Each fact must be thoroughly investigated. We proposed to consider responsibility of the senior officials of law enforcement agencies at the plenary session of the Parliament,» the deputy said.

About 300 people have already gathered for the protest.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference. According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/189212/
views: 130
Print
Related
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Prime Minister comes out to protesters
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Rally against violence held in Osh city
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Protesters demand resignation of Interior Minister
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Rally held at Interior Ministry building
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Kidnapper was tried
Killed Aizada Kanatbekova to be buried in Balykchy
Aizada's murder: Head of Internal Affairs Department asks for forgiveness
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Prime Minister comments on crime
Bishkek and Osh to host rallies against violence today
Suspect in abduction of girl for marriage detained in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU
Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
8 April, Thursday
16:21
Government supports opening of casinos in Kyrgyzstan Government supports opening of casinos in Kyrgyzstan
16:10
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Prime Minister comes out to protesters
16:03
Third wave: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan ready to prepare 11,000 beds
15:49
Video of Vladimir Zoloev's victorious fight at Asia-Oceania Judo Championships
15:37
Russian photo blogger Arseniy Kotov arrives in Kyrgyzstan