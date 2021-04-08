President outlines tasks to stabilize epidemiological situation in country

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov set tasks to stabilize epidemiological situation in the country. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President held an operational working meeting with the heads of regional healthcare organizations from all regions of the country. The current epidemiological situation in the republic and the necessary measures to improve and stabilize it were discussed.

The heads of medical institutions reported on their readiness for a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, provision with the necessary medicines and personal protective equipment.

«The president has set the task of providing medical institutions with an adequate supply of medicines and organizing additional beds in them. The head of state drew attention to the intensification of work on the early detection of coronavirus infection and stressed the need to immediately consider the issue of purchasing additional batches of test kits. Following the meeting, specific recommendations and instructions were given to combat the further spread of coronavirus infection and improve the epidemiological situation in the country,» the statement says.