Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Protesters demand resignation of Interior Minister

Rally against violence against women is being held near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Bishkek. It was organized after the news of the murder of Aizada Kanatbekova. She was kidnapped on April 5 for forced marriage.

Representatives of the ministry came out to the participants of the rally. However, they did not introduce themselves. An unknown man in civilian clothes told participants of the rally that an internal check of the actions of the police officers during solving of the crime was commissioned. Based on its results, a legal assessment will be given to actions of the officials.

The protesters continue to demand from the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov to come out to them. The protesters demand his resignation. «Shame!», «Minister must resign!» the protesters chant.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference. According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.