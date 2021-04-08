13:46
USD 84.79
EUR 100.18
RUB 1.11
English

COVID-19: At least 183 new cases registered in Bishkek

At least 183 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in Bishkek for the last 24 hours. Ainagul Ryskulbekova, Deputy Chief Physician of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the capital, told at a briefing.

According to her, 40 people were hospitalized.

«When the first clinical symptoms appear, I ask you to timely consult a doctor, call 118,» she said.

The head of the Healthcare Department of the Bishkek City Hall, Baktygul Ismailova, added that the City Hall urges citizens to wear masks indoors, in public transport, keep a distance and not to visit crowded places.

At least 97 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in the capital yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/189178/
views: 120
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 132.9 million people globally
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,582 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 182 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Wear masks: Raids conducted in public transport in Bishkek
222 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 89,660 in total
Incidence of viral infections, pneumonia in children decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 131.7 million people globally
1,425 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 162 - in serious condition
No cases of reinfection with COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU
Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
8 April, Thursday
13:34
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Kidnapper was tried Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Kidnapper was tried
12:50
Killed Aizada Kanatbekova to be buried in Balykchy
12:37
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves two lines down in FIFA ranking
12:26
COVID-19: At least 183 new cases registered in Bishkek
12:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 132.9 million people globally