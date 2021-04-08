COVID-19: At least 183 new cases registered in Bishkek

At least 183 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in Bishkek for the last 24 hours. Ainagul Ryskulbekova, Deputy Chief Physician of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the capital, told at a briefing.

According to her, 40 people were hospitalized.

«When the first clinical symptoms appear, I ask you to timely consult a doctor, call 118,» she said.

The head of the Healthcare Department of the Bishkek City Hall, Baktygul Ismailova, added that the City Hall urges citizens to wear masks indoors, in public transport, keep a distance and not to visit crowded places.

At least 97 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in the capital yesterday.