Two men detained in Bishkek for attempt to abduct girl for marriage

Two men were detained in Bishkek on suspicion of kidnapping a girl for marriage. Nazira Alakunova, press secretary of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of the capital, reported.

The incident occurred on February 5 at about 11.40 p.m. on Arzamasskaya Street in Bishkek. Two guys put the 23-year-old girl in the car, using force. After reaching the intersection of Dzhamsherchinov and Sadygaliev streets, the guys dropped her off and drove away. The girl wrote a statement to the police. A case was opened under the article «Kidnapping of a person for the purpose of marriage» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police detained the suspects — 30-year-old B.B. and 31-year-old J.E., who were taken to the temporary detention center. The investigation continues. The policeman noted that kidnapping for marriage is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
