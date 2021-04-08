1,582 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 182 - in serious condition

At least 1,582 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

At least 870 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 712. Including 24 people are in an extremely serious condition, 158 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 528 people (75 percent) is assessed as moderate.

At least 111 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 69 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 1, in Chui region — 33, in Issyk-Kul region — 5, in Jalal-Abad region — 3.

In total, 85,609 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.