Wear masks: Raids conducted in public transport in Bishkek

Employees of the Bishkek City Hall conduct raids on compliance with sanitary norms in public transport. The video was posted on the official Facebook page of the City Hall.

Inspectors ask trolleybus passengers to wear masks and take it with understanding.

Earlier, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov recommended the capital’s City Hall to step up work to ensure compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards in public places, public transport, trading sites, cultural and entertainment establishments and catering outlets.

At least 89,660 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.