10:44
USD 84.79
EUR 100.18
RUB 1.11
English

Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts

Bishkek takes the 43rd place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «moderate». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 63 (AQI).

The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 40.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/189140/
views: 42
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution level grows in Bishkek by morning
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air quality improves in Bishkek after rain
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Popular
Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU
Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
8 April, Thursday
10:39
222 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 89,660 in total 222 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
10:29
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10:23
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Prime Minister comments on crime
10:10
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at Asia and Oceania Judo Championships
09:38
Bishkek and Osh to host rallies against violence today
6 April, Tuesday
17:36
Kyrgyzstanis put on interstate wanted list detained in Russia
17:14
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
16:52
153 observers accredited to monitor local elections and referendum
16:36
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy