Kyrgyzstanis put on interstate wanted list detained in Russia

Five suspects in crimes committed in Kyrgyzstan were detained in Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A 30-year-old native of Talas region was detained, who was put on the interstate wanted list under article 204 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The man was placed in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

Whereabouts of a 44-year-old native of Osh region was also established. He was wanted by the Department of Internal Affairs of Uzgen district on the fact of fraud. He was also placed in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

A 28-year-old native of Chui region was detained on suspicion of rape. A 40-year-old Kyrgyzstani suspected of hooliganism was also found in Russia. He was wanted by law enforcement officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. A 44-year-old resident of Talas region was also detained for a similar crime.

Issue of handing over the detainees to the competent authorities for bringing them to justice is being resolved.
