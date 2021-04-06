Incidence of viral infections, pneumonia in children decreases in Kyrgyzstan

Incidence of viral infections and pneumonia of unspecified etiology in children is decreasing in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

On average, from 60 to 80 children apply to the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare and the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital to date.

«At least 10-15 children of them are hospitalized, the rest are provided with outpatient care. As of today, there are 90 children in the National Center, and 53 — in the State Children’s Clinical Hospital,» the ministry noted.

Doctors urge parents to be vigilant and comply with all sanitary and hygienic standards.