Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU

Kyrgyzstan takes the 1st place in the EAEU in terms of percentage of unemployed among the working-age population. Results of a study by the Eurasian Economic Commission say.

The number of unemployed registered with employment services in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to more than 2.5 million people as of the end of February 2021, or 2.8 percent of the total economically active population.

The highest number of unemployed is in Kyrgyzstan and Russia — 3 percent each.

The lowest indicator is in Belarus, where the registered unemployed make up only 0.2 percent of the working-age population.

Compared to the same date in 2020, the number of unemployed registered with employment services across the EAEU increased 2.5 times.
