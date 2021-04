Melis Satybekov was appointed a Director of the State Agency for Geology and Subsoil Use in the status of Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry. The ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

He was appointed on March 31, but it became known only today.

Previously, Melis Satybekov served as a head of the Geology Department at the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, was the First Deputy Head of the office of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. He is 40 years old.