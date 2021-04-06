13:00
1,425 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 162 - in serious condition

At least 1,425 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

At least 763 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 662. Including 25 people are in an extremely serious condition, 137 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 498 people (75.2 percent) is assessed as moderate, two patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 117 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 60 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 2, in Chui region — 41, in Osh region — 1, in Issyk-Kul region — 8, in Naryn region — 3, in Batken region — 2.

In total, 85,388 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
1,425 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 162 - in serious condition
