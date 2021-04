There are no officially registered cases of reinfection with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

According to him, many people ask this question.

«They say that they had coronavirus in the summer and fall ill in the same way. This is a long chronic process,» Uluk-Bek Bekturganov explained.

At least 89,277 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.