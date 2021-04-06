13:00
Citizens over 55 years old urged not to leave homes without need

«Citizens from the risk group — at the age of 55 and older — should not leave their homes without urgent need,» Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Aizhan Chynybaeva said at a briefing today.

According to her, there is a daily increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus. Therefore, visiting public places continues to pose a threat, especially for the elderly.

In turn, the deputy head of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek Ainagul Ryskulova noted that the epidemiological situation in the capital is assessed as unfavorable. At least 77 cases of coronavirus have been registered over the past day. At the same time, she stressed that the townspeople began to timely come to hospitals when the first clinical symptoms appear.
