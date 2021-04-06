Sadyr Japarov promises athletes to create all conditions for development

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated physical culture and sports workers on their professional holiday.

«Importance of physical culture and sports in the life of society can hardly be overestimated. The triumphs of our athletes at major international competitions, world championships instill in us a sense of pride in our country, serve as a solid foundation for patriotic education of the youth. Athletes from Kyrgyzstan have adequately represented our country at many major international competitions, including the Olympic, Asian, Paralympic Games,» he said.

Domestic athletes have secured five berths at the upcoming XXXII Summer Olympic Games which will be held in Tokyo. I am convinced that there will be medals and our athletes will be able to take places at the Olympic Games podium. Sadyr Japarov

The head of state added that Kyrgyz athletes would have to show their skills and raise the flag of Kyrgyzstan at the IV World Nomad Games, which will be held in Turkey. The World Nomad Games will always represent our country and be the pride of the Kyrgyz people.

Sadyr Japarov thanked the workers of physical culture and sports for the fact that they continue to develop physical culture and sports, despite the difficult situation and insufficient infrastructure.

«We will, of course, create the necessary conditions for the victory of our athletes in the international sports arena. Realizing the importance of the role of physical culture and sports in the development of the state, my first decree is devoted to the spiritual and moral development and physical education of an individual. State support will be provided to public institutions promoting healthy lifestyles and physical culture,» he said.