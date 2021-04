Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic relations with Antigua and Barbuda. Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament.

Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic relations with 45 countries of the world since 2011.

«We are trying to establish relations with all UN member states. We talked with Antigua and Barbuda, they agree to cooperate,» Azizbek Madmarov said.