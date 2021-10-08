16:46
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Palau

Diplomatic relations were established between Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Palau the day before. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations was signed in New York by the Permanent Representatives of Kyrgyzstan to the UN Mirgul Moldoisayeva and the Republic of Palau Ilana Victoria Seid.

The parties established diplomatic relations, guided by the principles and goals of the UN Charter and international law, in particular respect and strengthening of international peace and security, equality between states, due respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state, independence, compliance with international treaties and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

After the signing ceremony, the parties expressed their mutual intention to develop relations of friendship and cooperation between states within the framework of the UN and other international organizations, as well as to support each other’s candidacies for international bodies through the UN.
