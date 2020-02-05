10:52
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Nauru

Diplomatic relations have been established between Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Nauru. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A joint communiqué was signed by the Permanent Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Nauru to the UN, Mirgul Moldoisaeva and Marlene Moses.

Nauru is a tiny country on the coral island in the western part of Pacific Ocean with an area of ​​21.3 square kilometers and a population of about 10,000 people.

The document notes that the parties established diplomatic relations, guided by the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and international law, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state, non-interference in the internal affairs of the states.
