Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries

Kyrgyzstan intends to establish diplomatic relations with African countries — Angola, Malawi, Rwanda. The draft joint communiqué was considered at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Artykbaev, Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic ties with 164 countries out of 193, including with 46 countries over the past 10 years. In addition to Angola, Malawi, Rwanda, there are still 25 countries.

«Establishment of relations is essential for development of position within the UN. Kyrgyzstan intends to apply for membership in the UN Human Rights Council in 2023-25, and for the post of a non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2027,» Aibek Artykbaev told.
