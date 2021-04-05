COVID-19: Additional beds prepared in Bishkek and Chui region

Additional beds are being prepared to provide medical care to patients with coronavirus infection in Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to the order of the ministry, 110 beds will be prepared in the National Hospital, 10 of them — in intensive care wards; in the Chui Regional Combined Hospital — 55 beds, 5 of them — in intensive care wards. They will be ready tomorrow.

Three hospitals with 435 beds have been opened to treat patients with coronavirus infection. Information on the availability of vacant places can be found on the website.

At least 139 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan for the last 24 hours, 123 of them — in Bishkek.