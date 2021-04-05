Border guards prevent smuggling for 680,000 soms in Batken

Border guards stopped illegal transportation of contraband goods in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan from April 3 to April 4. Press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The total amount of the detained cargo reached about 680,000 soms.

«An Opel Zafira car was detained in Zhashtyk village, Leilek district on April 3. Citizen of Kyrgyzstan tried to smuggle consumer goods from Tajikistan outside the checkpoint. Two Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans were detained on April 4 in the same village. Kyrgyzstanis wanted to smuggle 6 tons of tangerines from Tajikistan without permits. On the same day, border guards detained a Honda-Stepwgn car driven by a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kozhombulak area, Batken district. Dry yeast was found during a search,» the Border Service reported.